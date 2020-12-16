The Empire Strikes Back rare set footage centers on Carrie Fisher

Disney

It's been 40 years since The Empire Strikes Back brought a daring, surprising and cerebral sequel to A New Hope, the space epic that introduced Star Wars to the world. While you let that sink in, celebrate its legacy with never-before-seen set footage released on Star Wars' YouTube channel, featuring tender moments with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher.

The beautifully rendered footage looks like it was shot yesterday. It shows Mark Hamill dancing in a snow storm, a couple of outtakes with Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher entertaining the crew on set.

"Carrie was very funny and kept everybody entertained," George Lucas says in all-new audio commentary. "She was able to boss those guys around without looking silly."

"That came through and that was the important part of her character, was the fact that she was the boss. And she was also shorter than everyone else," he adds, "but she handled that great."

If you're looking forward to new Star Wars content, Disney Plus recently announced a whopping 10 new series to be released over the next couple of years, including a live-action show centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will see Hayden Christensen reprise his role as Darth Vader, and of course Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi master.