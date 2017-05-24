The Echo Dot is available for $40 right now

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Today, Amazon is offering a 20%-off sale on the second-generation Echo Dot, bringing its usual $50 price tag down to $40. This matches Amazon's lowest price for the product so far -- first offered on Black Friday of 2016.

Amazon's Echo Dot is the most affordable countertop digital assistant available right now, outpacing both the original Amazon Echo and the Google Home by over a hundred dollars each. While its speakers are much smaller, it includes an audio output to connect it to speakers -- and it includes the same smarts as any other Alexa-enabled device.

