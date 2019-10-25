Easiest costumes for Halloween 2019

Manuel Flores/CNET

Looking for last-minute Halloween costume ideas but not into the DIY costume thing? Save time and money this Halloween with incredibly easy Halloween costumes: onesies. Also called "union suits," these are just like those pajamas we wore in the '80s or the long-sleeve onesies we see on babies year round. You put them on, zip them up and head out ready to party with your friends.

Union suits have been around since the mid-1800s and were designed to be an easier alternative for women who wore complicated Victorian gowns back then. Men rapidly adopted this trend, and now union suits are a common thing to wear during the winter.

Read: Last-minute high-tech decorations for Halloween 2019

In recent years, they've become more and more popular, bringing a wide selection of colors and styles, from favorite Marvel and Star Wars characters, to a simple Minnie Mouse, to your classic bat costume. I've purchased several onesies and can tell you they fit both men and women -- just pay attention to the size chart and be aware of your measurements when looking for adult Halloween costumes.

We browsed the internet to help you find ideas for a quick and simple costume for adults this Halloween. We made our selections based on ratings, number of reviews and cost. Continue reading for a list of the best easy Halloween costumes we found.

Amazon Become the hero of your neighborhood with this comfy outfit -- no face paint needed.

Amazon Dressing up was never easier. Become the best Wade T. Wilson with this onesie.

Amazon Saving the galaxy can be extremely comfortable in this adult onesie. Add black and white striped face paint if you want to go all out.

Amazon You just need to find the perfect cowboy to match this cozy costume.

Walmart You can become Mike Wazowski's spooky bestie for Halloween.

Amazon Who needs bunny ears? Showcase your best Fortnite moves with this comfortable union suit.

Walmart You don't even have to learn to hula with this adorable Stitch.

Amazon Explore space and stay warm. Perfect for a cool Halloween night.

Walmart Being grouchy doesn't mean being cold.

Target Definitely a costume that matches Pooh's personality.

And for the ladies who are worried about what this means for your visits to the bathroom, just remember to unzip your onesie and fold the arms inward before rolling down and holding it around knee high to avoid dragging it on the floor. And I don't recommend using the zipper in the back because it tends to be a lot more complicated.

Head to the comment section and let us know if you already own a onesie or if you liked any of the ones we recommended. Have a great Halloween!