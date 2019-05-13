The drumbeat to break up Facebook gets louder (The 3:59, Ep. 559)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Can Facebook be broken up?
- iPhone owners can sue Apple over App Store.
- A chat about trust and privacy with Google's ad chief.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
