Apple to release new MacBook Pros with M2 chip Frontier and Spirit merger Razzie nominations calls out 2021 movie abominations Amazon Prime price hike Wordle trick lets you play endlessly PS5 restock tracker

The Dropout: See Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in trailer for new Hulu series

The Dropout stars Amanda Seyfried as the infamous founder of the blood-testing startup.

Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

 Beth Dubber/Hulu

The first trailer for The Dropout, Hulu's much-anticipated new miniseries about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, arrived on Monday. Starring Amanda Seyfried as the disgraced founder of the failed blood-testing startup, The Dropout chronicles "an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong," Hulu says

In the trailer, Seyfried adopts Holmes' notoriously deep voice and signature black turtlenecks. We see Holmes decide to drop out of Stanford and found Theranos, a decision marked with high highs, and as we now know, very low lows. The series premieres on Hulu March 3.

The Dropout stars Naveen Andrews as former Theranos president Sunny Balwani, and guest stars William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette and Sam Waterston, among others. 

Last month, a jury in federal court found Holmes guilty of defrauding Theranos investors after a closely watched trial that stretched over almost four months. 

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

See all photos