The Doctor's dance moves have gotten a little rusty

Aside from the whole "being a Time Lord" thing, if there's one thing that unites the 9th, 10th, and 11th Doctors, it's dance. Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Matt Smith all showed off their dance moves in various episodes in the long-running series. Now that Peter Capaldi has taken the reins as the 12th Doctor, can he also demonstrate his powers as the (Time) Lord of the Dance?

As this video from the "Doctor Who" world tour shows, Capaldi has really nailed the awkward dad dance, but he'll probably need to practice a bit before he and Clara Oswald (Jenna-Louise Coleman) do the tango in a faraway galaxy. But hey, if Tennant could be taught how to waltz for the episode "Human Nature," surely they can teach Capaldi to fox-trot?

Or maybe they'll just let him make the awkward dad dance a thing in Season 8 of "Doctor Who," which is set to debut in the UK and US on August 23.

