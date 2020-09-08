Joshua Goldman/CNET

When new products arrive, older ones get discounted. Case in point: DJI announced its OM4 phone stabilizer a couple of weeks back, and now the previous-gen model is on sale. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's not the lowest price on record, but it's still a $20 savings.

Anyone who has video aspirations (TikTok, moviemaking or other) would welcome a tool like this. The Osmo Mobile 3 is a folding, travel-friendly smartphone stabilizer designed to help you capture rock-steady footage. (See the similar GoPro Karma Grip in the video below if you're not clear on the concept.) You'll want to read Josh Goldman's Osmo Mobile 3 preview to learn more: He loved all aspects of the design, from the compact (when folded) frame to the weight to the 15-hour battery life.

As you'll see there, the gimbal originally sold for $119 on its own. As for the newer DJI OM4 (the "Osmo Mobile" branding is gone), which relies on a magnetic mount rather than a clamp, it's $149.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 has glowing reviews pretty much everywhere. Just one caveat: Given that I've seen it priced a bit less before, and that there's now officially a newer version available, and that the holidays are coming, it's a good bet even better deals are imminent. So it might behoove you to wait.

Your thoughts?

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

