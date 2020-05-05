BuyDig

Mom, Dad, grad, you -- anyone with video aspirations would be mighty happy to have a smartphone gimbal.

Like this one: For a limited time, you can get the , which is $30 off the regular price. You can also get the Combo Kit for $119 or a gift-box bundle for $139. The latter includes everything that's in the Combo Kit, plus an 8-inch digital photo frame and 8GB SD memory card.

The Osmo Mobile 3 is a folding, travel-friendly phone stabilizer designed to help you capture rock-steady footage. (See the similar GoPro Karma Grip in the video below if you're not clear on the concept.) You'll want to read Josh Goldman's Osmo Mobile 3 preview to learn more: He loved all aspects of the design, from the compact (when folded) frame to the weight to the 15-hour battery life.

As you'll see there, the gimbal originally sold for $119 on its own. The Combo Kit adds extras including a travel case and screw-on tripod, the latter of which is a major value-add especially if you want to step in front of the camera.

The digital frame that comes in the gift bundle is something of a question mark. It comes from DJI proper, but there are no specs listed here or anywhere else I can find. I doubt it even has Wi-Fi -- most likely you'll have to feed it photos (and, one presumes, videos) via a memory card.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 has glowing reviews pretty much everywhere. If you know someone who loves shooting video from their phone, this would make a great gift indeed.

Originally published last week. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

Now playing: Watch this: GoPro Karma Grip helps you get a handle on camera shake





