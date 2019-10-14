Disney Plus unleashed an epic Twitter list of movies we've all forgotten about

Disney Plus

Disney Plus kicked off the week by revealing out the library of old movies and shows that'll be available on the streaming service in an epic Twitter thread, starting with 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and running through the whole lot chronologically.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

It's an impressive list, with bone fide classics like The Lion King, Toy Story and Mulan, but the real joy is being reminded of some long-forgotten oddities like Brink and Johnny Tsunami. Between these, terrible direct-to-video sequels like Return of Jafar and '90s Marvel cartoons like Spider-Man and X-Men, Disney Plus seems a whole lot like a $7-a-month passport to your childhood.

You can preorder the service now, and it'll launch on Nov. 12.

