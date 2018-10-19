The devil is loose on Netflix

David Lee/Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

The original Marvel/Netflix show is back. We're at season three of Daredevil and it is not letting up. Matt Murdock deals with the aftermath of The Defender series and what his future will be.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Maybe watching Matt Murdock punching people gets you in the mood for boxing. Well, why not head over to Sony Crackle? The free ad-supported service has Sylvester Stallone's excellent boxing film, Rocky. It also has Rocky's four direct sequels that vary in quality.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

The devil made me do it Your browser does not support the audio element.

