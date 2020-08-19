The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is a good back-to-school PC for $653

Dell

Whether you're hunting for an affordable gaming rig, shopping for back-to-school gear, or just need a new general-purpose laptop, the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop ticks a lot of boxes. The Intel Core i5 configuration is usually priced at $780, and right now you can get the when you apply discount code SAVE10 at checkout. That's a savings of $127, and prices this laptop in the same territory as a Chromebook like the PixelBook Go -- but it does so much more.

The Dell G3 15 is built around a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. There's a 256GB SSD for storage, and the screen is a generously large 15.6 inches running a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution.

There's a ton of connectivity here. In addition to the 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the laptop is peppered with ports that include an SD card slot, HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C with Thunderbolt. The whole thing weighs about 5.2 pounds.

As configured, this isn't going to run donuts around a full-featured gaming rig like an Alienware laptop; the i5 CPU and GeForce 1650 cement it firmly in the midrange of laptops. But that's still a healthy amount of power for the price and is more than sufficient for schoolwork with some occasional gaming thrown in.

If you're intrigued, move fast -- Dell deals have a habit of disappearing without a trace, all too quickly.

