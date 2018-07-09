Ecovacs

Here's the problem with most robot vacuum cleaners, including most models from Roomba challenger Ecovacs: They roam wherever they want. You can't tell them to avoid this room or that area.

Ecovacs finally addressed that with the Deebot 901, which arrived in April with a fairly steep $400 price tag. But today only, Amazon Prime subscribers can get the Deebot 901 robot vacuum for just $279.98.

Designed for both carpets and bare floors, the 901 is fully programmable and compatible with Alexa and Google. (Finally, you can tell someone else to vacuum and they'll actually do it!) Even more important, you can create virtual walls so the Deebot will clean only where you want it to. Roombas require physical and expensive virtual-wall modules that sit on the floor.

The user reviews for this are mostly positive, and my past experiences with Ecovacs vacs have been very good. For $280 out the door, this might just be the smart-sucker-upper you've been waiting for.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!