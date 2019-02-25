Sarah Tew/CNET

Roughly eight months from now, you're going to hear me start spouting my usual pre-Black Friday rhetoric: "Every day is Black Friday!" Because, here we are in late February, and suddenly you can buy an iPad for the same price as you could back in late November.

Indeed, for a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the current-generation iPad 9.7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $249.99 shipped. It's available in silver and space-gray at that price; the rose-gold model will run you $279.99. Regular price for all: $329.

I won't lie: I consider the iPad the best tablet, period. Sure, there are far cheaper options -- the Amazon Fire HD 8 is once again on sale for just $60, down from its regular $80.

But this iPad is larger and faster, with much better cameras, more apps to choose from, an ad-free user experience and other benefits. And while this version of the iPad is almost approaching its 12-month birthday -- an updated model could always be over the horizon -- the rumors and reports swirling around a potential late March Apple event are suggesting it won't feature any new hardware. Plus, at $250, this 2018 iPad doesn't feel quite so overpriced. (Remember, it wasn't that long ago that you couldn't buy an iPad for less than $500.)

So if you missed the Black Friday deals, remember what I always say: Cheap thing come to those who wait. In this case, they come again.

Now playing: Watch this: Hands-on with Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad

