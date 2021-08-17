The Crown Season 5: Our first look at Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Netflix

Today Netflix showed off its first promotional shots of the actors playing Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. Once again, they've made Prince Charles way too handsome.

Which is unavoidable when you consider that Dominic West (who most famously starred in The Wire) is playing Charles.

Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki, however, is an absolute dead ringer for Princess Diana. You might remember her from stuff like The Great Gatsby.

Netflix

Fans of the show will be well aware these are new castings in season four of The Crown, Diana and Charles were played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin respectively. Both were fantastic, so hopefully these two can carry the torch.

The Crown regularly shifts to new cast members as they age in the show. The Queen has been played by Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman. In season five she'll be played by Imelda Staunton. Whereas Coleman was an almost bubbly presence, I wonder if Staunton will bring a coldness to her portrayal of the Queen.

Netflix

Season five of The Crown has started shooting and is expected to premiere at some point in 2022.