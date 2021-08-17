Google Pixel 5A review CES 2022 to require proof of COVID vaccination COVID booster shots Mastercard to remove magnetic strips Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings first reactions Track your August child tax credit check

The Crown Season 5: Our first look at Princess Diana and Prince Charles

The upcoming season features new actors portraying Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown

 Netflix

Today Netflix showed off its first promotional shots of the actors playing Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. Once again, they've made Prince Charles way too handsome.

Which is unavoidable when you consider that Dominic West (who most famously starred in The Wire) is playing Charles.

charles

Too handsome. Way too handsome.

 Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki, however, is an absolute dead ringer for Princess Diana. You might remember her from stuff like The Great Gatsby.

diana

This is a pretty astonishing likeness.

 Netflix

Fans of the show will be well aware these are new castings in season four of The Crown, Diana and Charles were played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin respectively. Both were fantastic, so hopefully these two can carry the torch. 

The Crown regularly shifts to new cast members as they age in the show. The Queen has been played by Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman. In season five she'll be played by Imelda Staunton. Whereas Coleman was an almost bubbly presence, I wonder if Staunton will bring a coldness to her portrayal of the Queen. 

queen

Imelda Staunton as the Queen, in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown.

 Netflix

Season five of The Crown has started shooting and is expected to premiere at some point in 2022.