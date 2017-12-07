CNET también está disponible en español.

'The Crown' returns to take over your weekend

Netflix's critically acclaimed drama about Queen Elizabeth II is back for its second season.

The Crown

Just to the right of this picture is an elephant juggling three chainsaws.

 Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long. 

Over on HBO Now, check out Michelle Wolf's comedy special, "Nice Lady." You may know her from "The Daily Show." The special is smart, insightful and (best of all) funny. Give it a watch. 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

What to watch this weekend

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

