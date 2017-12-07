'The Crown' returns to take over your weekend

Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Over on HBO Now, check out Michelle Wolf's comedy special, "Nice Lady." You may know her from "The Daily Show." The special is smart, insightful and (best of all) funny. Give it a watch.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

What to watch this weekend Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube