Netflix

There's a mouse in the royal house. Netflix's royal family drama, The Crown, dropped its fourth season on Sunday, and fans were treated to the introduction of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. But another new character doesn't make it into the credits. In the third episode, a real mouse zips across the palace floor, and fans are squeaking out about it.

The rodent shows up about a minute into the third episode, which is called Fairytale and features the lead-up to the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana. Look for it just after the shot of Princess Margaret having her fingernails polished, in the scene where a clock ticks loudly as the Queen Mother sits on a sofa in the background. You'll see the mouse scurry from the carpet to the wood floor, but no one mentions it or even seems to notice.

Viewers noticed, of course, and tweeted at the show's official Twitter account, which responded with a suggestion the mouse might earn a nomination for "outstanding guest actor in a drama series." The tweet did not acknowledge whether the cheesy cameo was planned or merely a goof, like the infamous Game of Thrones Starbucks cup left in a scene.

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series? https://t.co/4AFLwCMCSi — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 15, 2020

Whether or not the mouse is in the actors' union, fans had fun with its appearance.

"Can't believe you guys got Remy from Ratatouille!!!" wrote one Twitter user.

cant believe you guys got remy from ratatouille!!! pic.twitter.com/klrgSRbwX4 — kat (@claire_foy) November 15, 2020

Saw that and thought, this can't be and then I tought it must be on purpose to make a point. But nah. In any case, alas, the Royal House of Mouse! #TheCrown — Rebeca Ene (@RebecaEne1) November 15, 2020

I saw the mouse! What a cameo! 🐭 pic.twitter.com/h83ZQf1nN2 — Little Dee (@lillA79) November 15, 2020

I almost perished. We New Yorkers do not respond well to this — Vero Garcia Valdez (she/her) (@verogvny) November 16, 2020