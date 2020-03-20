The coronavirus impact on jobs looks brutal

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As lockdowns increase, businesses close and concern grows in the US about the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Goldman Sachs is projecting that a record 2.25 million people could file for unemployment benefits in the states this week, says a Bloomberg report.

The analysis by financial services company Goldman is based on preliminary reports across 30 states, Bloomberg said late Thursday. Goldman Sachs didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Many US states have reported unprecedented surges in jobless claims this week," a Goldman economist said in a note earlier Thursday, according to Bloomberg. "While it is possible that claims were front-loaded to start off the week -- implying a slower pace of claims for the week as a whole -- or that our sample is biased toward states with a larger increase in claims, even the most conservative assumptions suggest that initial jobless claims are likely to total over 1 million."

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Bloomberg notes that Goldman's figure of 2.25 million is more than three times greater than the previous high, logged in 1982, of 695,000. The news outlet also reported that Bank of America Corp. is predicting an even higher number of new jobless claims for the week: 3 million. B of A didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The number of US unemployment claims is already growing. A Thursday report from the Department of Labor, for the week ending March 14, says an additional 70,000 people filed jobless claims, bringing the total to 281,000 for the week. The previous week's unrevised level was 211,000, which the department notes is the "highest level for initial claims since September 2, 2017 when it was 299,000."

The department pointed to the coronavirus.

"During the week ending March 14, the increase in initial claims are clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus," the department said in a press release, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. "A number of states specifically cited COVID-19 related layoffs, while many states reported increased layoffs in service related industries broadly and in the accommodation and food services industries specifically, as well as in the transportation and warehousing industry, whether COVID-19 was identified directly or not."

Over the last few weeks, the coronavirus has spread across the US and is now in all 50 states. Last week, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered citizens of the state to stay home except when handling essential needs, and on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered citizens there to stay home and told nonessential businesses to keep their workers at home.