CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Animal Crossing tips Coronavirus vaccine in development Coronavirus updates T-Mobile's free YouTube Premium iMessage best features Zoom, Skype, FaceTime tips

The coronavirus impact on job losses is worse than we feared

Weekly jobless claims in the US surge to a record 3.28 million.

coronavirus-test-gettyimages-1214303621

A nurse prepares to give a coronavirus swab test at a drive-thru testing station in Stamford, Connecticut.

 John Moore/Getty Images

Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits in records numbers last week as businesses closed and some cities issued stay-at-home orders in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The US Labor Department on Thursday reported that jobless claims surged to 3.28 million for the week end March 21.

The number of claims is a nearly five-fold increase over the previous high of 695,000 set in 1982. It also tops predictions from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America last week. 

unemployment-initial-claims-seasonally-adjusted.png
US Department of Labor

COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic, saying it expected to see the number of cases and deaths continue climbing. As of Thursday, there were more than 69,000 cases of coronavirus in the US.

More to come. 

Coronavirus updates