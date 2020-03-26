The coronavirus impact on job losses is worse than we feared

John Moore/Getty Images

Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits in records numbers last week as businesses closed and some cities issued stay-at-home orders in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The US Labor Department on Thursday reported that jobless claims surged to 3.28 million for the week end March 21.

The number of claims is a nearly five-fold increase over the previous high of 695,000 set in 1982. It also tops predictions from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America last week.

US Department of Labor

COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic, saying it expected to see the number of cases and deaths continue climbing. As of Thursday, there were more than 69,000 cases of coronavirus in the US.

