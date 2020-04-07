Get organized with these deals at The Container Store spring sale

Deal Savings Price





One of the unintended (but fortunate) side effects of being home for so long is it's forcing many of us to take stock of our organizing skills -- or lack thereof. Folks are taking the quarantine downtime to tidy up and/or implement new strategies for keeping things neat. In a stroke of brilliant luck (or smart marketing), The Container Store has an army of organizing products on sale to help.

The Container Store spring sale, which stretches sitewide, features some of our favorite brands like OXO Good Grips and Deep. From pantry canisters for dry goods to food storage containers and much more, you can take as much as 25% off select organizing products. Below are a few favorites from the limited-run sale and you can check out the full sale here.

Note that due to the coronavirus outbreak, all brick-and-mortar locations are closed but some are offering free no-contact curbside pickup when you order online. Shipping is also slightly delayed, with most items expected to arrive in 5 to 10 days.

The Container Store Like magic, turn any bowl in your cupboard into a convenient food storage container with reusable silicone lids. Press down to form a secure seal and save loads on plastic wrap and dirty reusable containers. The lids are also sturdy enough to stack in the fridge to save valuable space.

The Container Store Handsome acacia wood and sturdy construction make this a perfect organizer for all your forks, knives, spoons and more. Four compartments are sized for various flatware, while two larger storage compartments can hold serving spoons or spatulas. Crafted completely of acacia wood, this unit is durable yet lightweight.

