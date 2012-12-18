The computer that's writing books

(Bios [bible] installation image by robotlab)

Why go through the trouble of writing a book when you can just get a computer to write it instead?

According to the infinite monkey theorem, if you have a monkey bashing random keys on a typewriter for eternity, eventually, you'll end up with the entire works of Shakespeare.

A computer algorithm is a little bit quicker — and a little bit more autonomous, as programmer and business school INSEAD chairman Philip M Parker discovered.

He created a program that he claims has been used to write over 200,000 books using database and internet searches — and they're available on Amazon.

Shakespeare it ain't, though. Most of the titles seem to be books of crossword puzzles, such as Webster's English to Portuguese Brazilian Crossword Puzzles: Level 4; guides to medical ailments, such as The Official Patient's Sourcebook on Shoulder Impingement Syndrome; and bizarrely specific tomes about global markets, such as The 2007 Import and Export Market for Non-Coniferous Veneer Sheets, Sheets for Plywood and Other Sheets Made from Non-Coniferous Wood Up to 6mm Thick That Has Been Sawn Lengthwise in India.

We don't know how we've survived without these volumes for this long.

Via thecreatorsproject.com