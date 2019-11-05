The compact Sony Xperia 5 battles big phone fatigue

Phones just keep getting bigger and not everyone is happy about it. For example, just look at how large the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus are. For those with smaller hands, the pain of using big-screened devices is often very real. Sony is the one phone maker that's historically been sympathetic to the plight of those who don't like big phones. Its Compact range has long incorporated the best of the company's flagship phones into a smaller body without compromising on key specs and features. The same is sort of true of the Sony Xperia 5, which is now on sale in the US for $800 -- even if at 6.1 inches it doesn't fit the true definition of "small."
The Xperia 5 is a squished-down version of the Xperia 1, which was launched earlier this year at MWC. One standout feature was a 21:9 aspect ratio, providing a cinematic effect when watching videos in landscape mode. The same feature is included in the Xperia 5 as well as Eye AF (autofocus) that detects and track the eyes of a subject in your photos to keep them in focus. The focus tech comes from Sony's popular Alpha line of mirrorless cameras like the high-end Sony A9.
The Xperia 5 is the first phone, aside from the Xperia 1, that can record 10-bit HDR video. That means video files pack more detail and color shading for a cinematic look. Sony also brought over HDR features from its Bravia HDR TVs. We are in the process of testing the Xperia 5 for a future in-depth look.
Sony Xperia 5 specs vs. Sony Xperia 1, Samsung Galaxy S10, LG G8, iPhone 11
|
|Sony Xperia 5
|Sony Xperia 1
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|LG G8 ThinQ
|iPhone 11
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,520x1,080 pixels
|6.5-inch OLED; 3,840x1,644 pixels
|6.1-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels
|6.1-inch OLED; 3,120x1,440-pixels
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina; 1,792x828 pixels
|Pixel density
|TBD
|TBD
|550ppi
|564ppi
|326ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.2 x 2.6 x 0.3 in
|6.5 x 2.8 x 0.3 in
|5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 in
|5.98 x 2.83 x 0.33 in
|5.94x2.98x0.33 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|157 x 66 x 7.62 mm
|165.1 x 71 x 7.62 mm
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
|151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm
|150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.8 oz; 164g
|6.2 oz; 176g
|5.53 oz.; 157 g
|5.96 oz.; 167g
|6.84 oz; 194g
|Mobile software
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
|Android 9.0
|iOS 13
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (wide-angle)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|12-megapixel with Face ID
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|2.84GHz octa-core Snapdragon 855
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB, 512GB
|128GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|6GB
|6GB
|8GB
|6GB
|Not disclosed
|Expandable storage
|Up to 512GB
|Up to 512GB
|Up to 512GB
|2TB
|None
|Battery
|3,140mAh
|3,330mAh
|3,400mAh
|3,500mAh
|Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 1 hour longer than iPhone XR
|Fingerprint sensor
|Right side
|Right side
|In-screen (ultrasonic)
|Back
|None (Face ID)
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Special features
|IP65/68 water and dust resistant, 10-bit video, Eye AF, Fast charging
|IP65/68 water and dust resistant, 10-bit video, Eye AF, Fast charging
|Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|3D scanning and motion capture with facial recognition, Air Motion and HandID; bone-induction receiver; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Quick Charge 3.0
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$799
|$950
|$900
|$820-$850
|$699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB)
