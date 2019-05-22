The Cheapskate's top Father's Day gift picks

If your dad is anything like mine, he works (or worked) tirelessly to give you food, clothes, a roof and every possible advantage in life.

Of course, as much as you'd like to reward him with a Ferrari on Father's Day, your budget may not allow much beyond the Hot Wheels equivalent.

Fear not: I've rounded up some fantastic Father's Day gifts, all of them budget-friendly. Many of these items are also on sale, and for a limited time, so don't wait to place your order.

Read more: 10 great Father's Day gifts under $100

Read more: The complete Father's Day 2019 gift guide

Google Nest Hub (formerly Home Hub): $68 (save 61) with code This might be the all-time best Father's Day deal of 2019. The Google Nest Hub (which until very recently was called the Home Hub) takes the Google Home smart speaker and adds a 7-inch screen. It normally sells for $129, but apply code ALT12 at checkout and steal this thing for just $68. This price is available for a very limited time. See at Altatac (Rakuten) Google Home Hub review

Soundcore Flare Portable Bluetooth Speaker in gift box: $50 (save $15) with code Anker The Soundcore Flare is a top-rated (4.5 stars from over 500 Amazon customers) 360-degree portable speaker. It normally runs $60 by itself, while a gift-box version (with carrying case) sells for $65. Apply promo code ILOVEFATHER to drop it to $50. Yes, the box looks decidedly holiday-ish, but I'm pretty sure Dad won't mind. This offer is available through May 26. See at Amazon

Arcade1Up Asteroids or Centipede arcade machine: $199 (save $100) Arcade1Up If your dad is anywhere between the ages of 40 and 65, he probably has fond memories of playing arcade games back in the '70s and '80s. I certainly do, which is why I love Arcade1Up's 3/4-size coin-op game reproductions. The Asteroids and Centipede models (which each play four different games) are a nice option at $199 apiece. See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $70 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET The Cube gives Dad exactly what he wants in the TV room: control. Using only voice commands, he can control power, input switching and volume on the TV, sound bar and/or AV receiver. So it's like Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, but with all kinds of hands-free goodness baked in. See at Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Mighty Vibe portable Spotify player: $80 Sarah Tew/CNET If Dad is a Spotify fan, this is a fantastic accessory. The Mighty Vibe is tiny portable player that resembles Apple's old iPod Shuffle, one that sucks up Spotify playlists for phone- and data-free listening. A built-in spring clip makes it a ready companion for the gym, the trail, the workshop or wherever. See at Amazon Mighty Vibe review

TaoTronics TT-BH053 true wireless earphones: $45 (save $5) Sarah Tew/CNET Gotta love a good pair of true-wireless earbuds, which automatically turn on and pair the moment you take them out of the case. You know, like AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds. But those are too expensive. Thankfully, these TaoTronics earbuds are nearly as good for a fraction of the price. They normally run $50, but there's currently an on-page $5-off coupon, which makes the deal a little sweeter still. See at Amazon Taotronics TT-BH053 review

I'm just getting started with Dad-friendly deals, so check back soon for new additions!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!