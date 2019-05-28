The Cheapskate's top Father's Day 2019 gift picks

Now that Mother's Day is over, it's time to focus our attention on dear old Dad. If your pop is anything like mine, he works (or worked) tirelessly to give you food, clothes, a roof and every possible advantage in life.

So how best to thank him on Father's Day? Don't worry, you don't need to spend a lot -- the old man will appreciate anything you were thoughtful enough to pick out.

Stumped? And/or broke? I'm here to help. I've rounded up some fantastic Father's Day gifts, all of them budget-friendly, many of them on sale for a limited time.

Read more: 10 great Father's Day gifts under $100

Read more: The complete Father's Day 2019 gift guide

iHealth Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor: $25 (save $15) with code iHealth I don't know, is it weird to give Dad a blood-pressure monitor as a gift? Maybe not, if BP is something he needs to check regularly anyway. This one includes a large backlit display, but can also sync with mobile apps for easy sharing of BP data with you, doctors, etc. Use promo code IHEALTH38 to get the iHealth Track at this discounted price. You can also get the newer iHealth Ease for $27.99 with promo code IHEALTH30; it's very similar, but your phone or tablet pulls meter duty. There's no separate module. See at Amazon iHealth Track preview

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker: $68 (save $32) KitchenAid Does Dad enjoy a cold-brew coffee on a hot summer's day? Bam: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the KitchenAid KCM5912SX Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $68 when you apply promo code CNETKAID at checkout. Price at Amazon: $100. Price when CNET previewed the smaller original version a couple years ago: $130. See at Daily Steals

Google Nest Hub (formerly Home Hub): $76.49 (save $52.50) with code This ranks as one of the best Father's Day deal of 2019. The Google Nest Hub (which until very recently was called the Home Hub) takes the Google Home smart speaker and adds a 7-inch screen. It normally sells for $129, but apply code SAVE15 at checkout and grab it for just $76. If CE Overstock sells out of the Hub, it's worth searching Rakuten for other sellers that have it. That "SAVE15" code should save you an extra 15% regardless of which seller you choose. Also worth noting: Target currently has the Nest Hub for its regular price of $129, but is throwing in a free Google Home Mini. See at CE Overstock (Rakuten) Google Home Hub review

Soundcore Life 2 noise-canceling over-the-ear headphone gift set: $70 (save $40) with coupon Anker In the old days, Dad would unwind after work with a newspaper and a cigar. Today: headphones and a podcast? Whatever his choice of audio, the Soundcore Life 2 offers cushy active noise-canceling goodness, 30 hours of play time and memory-foam earcups. Clip the on-page $10-off coupon to save even more on the sale price. (This normally sells at $110.) Yes, the box looks decidedly holiday-ish, but I'm pretty sure Dad won't mind. This offer is available through June 2, or while supplies last. See at Amazon

Arcade1Up Asteroids or Centipede arcade machine: $199 (save $100) Arcade1Up If your dad is anywhere between the ages of 40 and 65, he probably has fond memories of playing arcade games back in the '70s and '80s. I certainly do, which is why I love Arcade1Up's 3/4-size coin-op game reproductions. The Asteroids and Centipede models (which each play four different games) are a nice option at $199 apiece. See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $80 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET The Cube gives Dad exactly what he wants in the TV room: control. Using only voice commands, he can control power, input switching and volume on the TV, sound bar and/or AV receiver. So it's like Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, but with all kinds of hands-free goodness baked in. See at Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Mighty Vibe portable Spotify player: $80 Sarah Tew/CNET If Dad is a Spotify fan, this is a fantastic accessory. The Mighty Vibe is tiny portable player that resembles Apple's old iPod Shuffle, one that sucks up Spotify playlists for phone- and data-free listening. A built-in spring clip makes it a ready companion for the gym, the trail, the workshop or wherever. See at Amazon Mighty Vibe review

TaoTronics TT-BH053 true wireless earphones: $45 (save $5) Sarah Tew/CNET Gotta love a good pair of true-wireless earbuds, which automatically turn on and pair the moment you take them out of the case. You know, like AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds. But those are too expensive. Thankfully, these TaoTronics earbuds are nearly as good for a fraction of the price. They normally run $50, but there's currently an on-page $5-off coupon, which makes the deal a little sweeter still. See at Amazon Taotronics TT-BH053 review

I'm just getting started with Dad-friendly deals, so check back soon for new additions!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!