The Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals: Top picks starting at $17

I tend to get jaded when it comes to Prime Day (and Black Friday as well), because I track smokin' deals all year round. It's my bailiwick. That said, there are some genuine standouts this year, some products slashed to their lowest prices on record -- which therefore makes them worthy of your time.

All these item are available as of this morning, Oct. 13. I'll be updating this list if any worthwhile newcomers cross my radar or if anything sells out -- which is a definite possibility.

One quick tip: If you're buying any Amazon devices today, make sure to swing by cash-back service TopCashback, which is currently offering .

Juan Garzon / CNET It's not just Amazon that has Prime Day specials. Case in point: The single best Galaxy S20 deal to date comes from Visible. The carrier is chopping over $400 off the regular price of the flagship phone, which normally sells for $984 (and $1,000 elsewhere). You'll get out the door for $768, then receive a $200 prepaid MasterCard after two months of Visible service at $40 a month. You'll also receive a $200 Samsung gift card you can use to buy other goodies. All this is predicated on porting your number to Visible as part of your purchase. Still, it's a fantastic deal.

Harman Kardon Another all-time-low from another store that isn't Amazon! The Onyx Studio 4 is a top-rated portable speaker can play for up to 8 hours on a charge and has a built-in noise-canceling microphone in case you want to use it for phone conferencing. It also lets you keep two devices connected (phone and tablet, perhaps), a nice perk. CNET hasn't reviewed the Onyx Studio 4, but it has a 4.7-star average from over 2,000 Amazon buyers and a 4.6-star average from the user reviews collected by Google.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon seller: EarFun US Price: $38.99 with on-page 20%-off coupon and promo code EFAIRPR1 A previous EarFun product, the EarFun Free, is a CNET favorite, offering solid sound and some great features. The new EarFun Air keeps the USB-C and wireless-charging options, but mimics the AirPods' pipe design and adds in-ear detection. That means when you take an earbud out, your music auto-pauses. Great feature. Cheapskate Jr. has been testing these for a couple months. An early-release set had minor issues, but a newer replacement solved them all. His verdict: "These are the perfect earbuds." (Granted, he has pretty low standards.) My take: Amazing value for the money.

Chamberlain The all-around great MyQ (I've used one for years) has never been priced this low before, and this all-time-low deal is all the more amazing when you consider it originally cost over $100. But here's the best part: If you decide to use it for Amazon In-Garage Delivery, you can get a $30 credit after your first order by applying promo code KEY30 when placing that order. That more than covers the cost of the MyQ itself.

Chris Monroe/CNET No question, the adorable Echo Show 5 for $45 is a tremendous deal, but if you want to use it anyplace other than your nightstand, I think you'll want a bigger screen. The Echo Show 8 has never been priced this low before, and I'd be very surprised if we ever see it priced less. Read the Echo Show 8 review.

Oxo If there's one thing the pandemic has taught me, it's the importance of having good gear in the kitchen. Oxo's non-stick frypan is widely regarded as one of the best on the market, and it never goes on sale. So here's a very rare opportunity to get a deal. The pan includes a lid and a 10-year warranty. One thing to note: It's intended for hand-washing only. (I recommend that for all non-stick pans, just for the record.)

David Carnoy/CNET This is the first time the Fire HD 10 has been priced below $100. At $80, I have no choice but to rank it as one of the best tablet deals ever. Big high-def screen, fast processor, expandable storage, stereo speakers, USB-C charging...shall I go on? Kind of makes you scratch your head at the thought of paying $329 for a 10-inch iPad. Yes, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to really make the most of it. But even if you're not, this is a very capable tablet at a ridiculously low price. Read the Fire HD 10 review.

