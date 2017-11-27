The Cheapskate's favorite Cyber Monday deals of 2017

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Monoprice

Today is a busy day, folks, so let's jump straight to the highlights:

In fact, I'm saving the best ones until the show. But in case you're not able to tune in, allow me to share some other deals I think you'll like:

3D Printer: Okay, no more excuses -- 3D printing is officially affordable. Starting at 12 p.m. PT, a very small quantity of Monoprice Mini Delta 3D printers will be available for $159.99. The good news: If you miss out, it's not your last chance to get one at that price. The bad news: You'll probably have to wait until April, which is when it's expected to officially launch. On paper (no pun intended), it looks like a winner: heated print bed, auto bed-leveling, even an LCD screen.

Nonda

Car gadget: Low tire pressure can lower your gas mileage, which costs you money. And a slow leak in a tire can create even more problems. Tech to the rescue! Cheapskate readers can get the Nonda Zus Smart Tire Safety Monitor for $79.19 shipped after applying promo code STSM7920 at checkout. (Though it may appear out of stock, you should see Nonda listed under "Other sellers on Amazon.") Reg. price: $120.

This set of smart tire-sensors will notify you whenever a tire has an irregular pressure. Assuming you leverage it to keep your tires properly inflated, it could pay for itself by extending tire life, improving gas mileage, etc.

Home phone: Google Voice is free, but it's hardly a replacement for your landline phone, right? Wrong: Just connect an Obihai box to your router and now you can use Google Voice with your home phone system. Said box normally runs $50, but Newegg currently has the Obihai OBi200 for $34.99 with promo code EMCBBCH26. (Act fast: These do tend to sell out.)

Hulu: Awkward new UI notwithstanding, Hulu is arguably the single best tool for cord-cutters -- and don't forget original programming like the phenomenal, Emmy-winning "The Handmaid's Tale." The limited-commercials plan normally runs $7.99 per month, but right now you can sign up for Hulu for just $5.99 per month (for the first year). The offer is good for new and returning customers only.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Laptop: The Microsoft Surface Book earned some pretty rave reviews when it debuted in 2015 -- but, oh, the price. Cheap things come to those who wait: Always.Deals via Ebay has the Surface Book 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Core i5 for $729.99, the lowest price to date.

This configuration originally ran about $1,500, and as of yesterday this same seller had it listed for $850. The system includes 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD -- the latter a tad small, but easy enough to expand. Read CNET's review if you want to learn more.

Lighter: Now this...this is cool. It's a gooseneck lighter, but without a flame. And it's on sale: Tacklife (via Amazon) has the ELY01 Electric Arc Rechargeable Lighter for $16.97. Reg. price: $21.97.

True to its name, it creates a little Tesla coil-like arc you can use to light candles, grills, sparklers and whatever. And that arc is wind-proof, so it's great for outdoors. (In your face, nature!) I already grabbed one of these; it's neat as hell (and a great gift item).

Enlarge Image Amazon

Mobile phone: You've no doubt had enough of me gushing about Amazon's dirt-cheap tablets (which are still dirt-cheap for one more day), so how about an Amazon-exclusive phone? It's a new one: The LG Q6 with Special Offers for $179.99 (reg. $229.99).

This is a 5.5-inch unlocked GSM phone with 32GB of expandable storage; an ultra-durable, nearly bezel-free metal body; and an 18:9 aspect ratio, meaning it has an iPhone X-like tallness. Is it better than the Nokia 6, which is also on sale for $179.99? Tough to say, but there's definitely a lot less bezel.

Feiyu Tech

Mobile-phone gadget: Serious about filmmaking? Pair your phone with a gimbal, which will help you shoot rock-steady video. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Tanga has the Feiyu Tech G4 Pro 3-Axis Handheld Stabilized Gimbal for $99.99 -- one of the lowest prices I've seen for one of these gizmos. (I featured a similar model a few months back for $125.) Most other places, it runs at least $150.

Mobile-phone service: This has been a busy year for Mint SIM, and today the GSM carrier offers one of its best deals to date: three free months of service, including 5GB of 4G LTE data, when you buy any new phone from Best Buy. Alternately, you can get three free months of service when you buy three (any tier) from MintSIM.com. So, for example, pay $60 up front and you'll get six months of the 5GB plan. As you might expect, these deals are for new activations only.

Smart lighting: Looking to build or grow your collection of smart lights? Daily Steals has a bunch of Philips Hue gear on sale today, and discount code CHPSKTHUE will knock an additional 15 percent off!

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far.

Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100.