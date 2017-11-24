The Cheapskate's favorite Black Friday deals of 2017

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Verizon

Well, cheeps, here we are: Black Friday! Or, as I like to call it: Friday. You know, because of all the great deals I find all year long?

Actually, there are some pretty sweet bargains to be had today, starting with this collection of 35 great tech buys and ending with my hand-picked selection, below.

Before I hit that, a quick reminder: Join me on Monday for the CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live, in which yours truly will be slinging some exclusive deals! It kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Vantrue

For now, check out the the BF deals I consider to be worth your time (and money). And be sure to check back later, as I'll be tacking on any additional items that cross my radar throughout the day.

Dashcam: I still won't pretend to understand why these are so popular, but if you want one, Vantrue has its best-selling X1 1080p dashcam for $64.99 shipped with code CHEPSKT1. Features include night vision, parking mode and motion detection. This is the cheapest it's ever been -- and a Cheapskate exclusive!

CNET

Drone: The DJI Spark is arguably the most amazing drone of 2017, packing tons of advanced features into a very compact frame. It's normally $500; lots of stores are selling it for $400 today. But because you know me, you can do even better: Wellbots has the DJI Spark for $379 shipped when you apply promo code RICK20 at checkout. That is, I believe, the lowest price anywhere.

Game: Time for a freebie! Do you like tower-defense games? How about first-person shooters? Sanctum 2 combines the two. The 2013 game normally sells for $14.99, but for a limited time, the Humble Store has Sanctum 2 (Win/Mac/Linux) for free! You'll get a Steam key, meaning you'll need a Steam account (and the client) to redeem it.

Password manager: Regular readers know that I consider a password manager essential. They also know I typically recommend Lastpass, the free version of which handles all the basics. So why consider a lifetime Sticky Password subscription for $19.99? In part because it's never been cheaper. But also because it offers extras like cloud backup, fingerprint authentication, local Wi-Fi sync, priority support and 1-to-many password sharing. (Bonus extra: a portion of your purchase helps save endangered manatees.)

Phone helper: Does your phone ride inside a case? Welcome to the best $5 you can spend. The Ninja Loop is a simple but effective strap that makes your phone easier to grip and less likely to slip out of your hand. I've used one literally for years; it's one of my favorite products. Usually you have to buy three to bag free shipping; now you can get it with just one. The Loop comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and at this price it's a killer stocking-stuffer.

Nixplay

Photo frame: A non-stop slideshow of your beloved friends and family? What's not to like? I think digital photo frames rock; I can't understand why they're not more popular. Maybe it's the price? Okay, fixed: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a Nixplay Iris 8-inch digital photo frame for $132 with promo code CNET34. (Civilians have to pay $149; you're welcome!) The Iris, available in three colors, is gorgeous; it doesn't look like tech.

Smartwatch: Bet you didn't know Verizon had its own branded smartwatch. Emphasis on "had": The carrier pulled the product after just four months -- and now it's a scorching-hot deal. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Verizon Wear24 watch for $79.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code TRWEAR24 at checkout. CNET never reviewed it, but I'll tell you this: the original $350 price tag is what doomed it. The Wear24 isn't perfect, but $80 out the door? Worth considering!

Tablets: I'm sure 99% of you already know this, but Amazon's tablets are selling at steal prices right now. I already gushed about the Fire HD 10 for $99.99, but let's not overlook the Fire HD 8 for $49.99 and Fire 7 for $29.99. Granted, Amazon offered those same prices back on Prime Day, and will certainly do so again on various occasions. The only real downside here is deciding which model to get. Now something you probably didn't know: Ebates is offering a very rare 4-6 percent cash back on Amazon's Fire and Echo products. (New to Ebates? Sign up here and there's a $10 bonus in it for you.)

Weight loss: Lose It! is one of the top-rated weight-loss tools in both the Apple and Google app stores. The free version is great; the Premium version adds meal- and exercise-planning tools, support for fitness trackers, tons of extra challenges and more. It's normally $40 per year, but right now you can get a year of Lose It! Premium for $20. (You'll find that offer via in-app purchase.) Perfect jump-start to your New Year's resolution!

Okay, that's it for now! Tell me what you like here, and be sure to share any other fantastic deals you've scored today.

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far.

Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100.