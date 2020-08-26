The Cheapskate Show: The do's and don'ts of buying refurbished tech

Welcome to this week's episode of The Cheapskate Show, a podcast devoted to helping you save money. One of the best ways to save a bundle on new tech gear is by buying it refurbished. But you'd be forgiven for wondering if a refurb is a good deal or just a way to inherit other people's problems. We've got answers, including what you need to know about refurb batteries and warranties, as well as what kinds of things you should buy refurbished -- and what products you should avoid and only buy new. For additional reading, check out Rick's experience with refurbished AirPods Pro, as well as some advice on how to find good deals on refurbished Apple products.

Before we got to the conversation on refurbs, though, we started off the show by talking about how to play the game that's turning the internet upside down -- Microsoft Flight Simulator -- for $1. We also talked about We Were Here, a great two-player adventure game that Rick and Dave actually played. You can play We Were Here for free.

We also discussed touchless soap dispensers under $20. Here is the soap dispenser that Rick referred to on the show.

Finally, just for fun, we talked about a pair of songs at the top of the show. Here's Weird Al Yankovic's grammar song:

And here is The Lonely Island's semicolon song:

Enjoy them both!

