Our latest episode is all about home-security systems. Prices have dropped like a rock since your dad installed one 20 years ago. Even so, you can save a bundle by looking past the obvious choices. At the top of the show this week, we talked about the security system roundup at CNET and crazy-inexpensive Kangaroo systems as well as all the cheap security gear at Wyze.

Also, don't forget that you can put your Alexa in Guard mode.

In our Tip of the Week, we told you how to get a free (sort of) exercise bike and referred to this article: Get a Peloton-style indoor studio bike free with your monthly iFit membership.

In this week's Listener Question, Valerie Stott asks: "How do I save money on Internet service at home? I live in a Detroit suburb and only have AT&T and Comcast to choose from." It can be done! (But it requires haggling.)

