The Cheapskate Show podcast: Save money on back-to-school stuff

You like saving money, right? You've come to the right podcast. Each week, The Cheapskate Show brings pro-level tips and tricks to your ear holes.
Our latest episode is all about going back to school -- even if students are just going back to their bedrooms for distance learning. Here are some of the deals and discounts we discussed in the first segment:
- Apple's back to school deal: Get $159 towards AirPods when you buy a Mac or an iPad
- The best cheap and free perks for college students in 2020
- Our favorite back to school picks for 2020
- 2018 Acer 15.6" HD WLED Chromebook 15
- Moto G Fast vs. Moto E: Here's which sub-$200 Motorola phone to buy
- Best noise canceling headphones under $100 for 2020
And here are the free-game links we promised you:
- Epic is giving away $70 worth of games for free this week
- Amazon is giving Prime subscribers 8 free games worth over $100
- Get adventure games worth $174 for $15
- Software Library: MS-DOS Games
Finally, a listener asked: "Thanks for your recent story on free streaming services. I need a movie to watch this weekend. Any recommendations?" (You can ask Rick and Dave your own question by sending an email to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.)
Rick suggested:
Dave suggested;
Enjoy!
