The Cheapskate Show Podcast: The truth about cheap home-theater projectors

In this week's episode of The Cheapskate Show, Rick is excited about a new class of inexpensive portable projectors, such as one that costs a mere $100. Dave is less enthused and explains some of the reasons you might want to be careful before spending money on this kind of projector. Want to see what a projector suitable for your media room might look like? Check out CNET's roundup of the best projectors for 2020.

That's not all, though. We actually kick off the podcast with a conversation about Walmart Plus, a subscription service that might become your new alternative to Amazon Prime. Or not -- listen for our take on this new service.

We also talk about free TV streaming -- thanks to Netflix and Pluto TV, there's more of it than ever before right now. We discuss some new free channels that should appeal to anyone nostalgic for the 1970s, and recommend some great new movies that have recently arrived on free streaming services.

Finally, Rick's Best Under $20 product this week is an LED light strip you can use to add voice-controlled illumination anywhere in your home.

You can listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:

Looking for all the links and other info we reference in the show? You'll find them in this very article, or the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above) by clicking Description.

