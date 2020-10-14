The Cheapskate Show podcast: The secrets of making awesome coffee at home

Brian Bennett/CNET

My favorite time of day isn't "beer o'clock." It's "mocha morning," when I get to enjoy my daily cup of coffee. And that's why I've spent the last month investigating ways to raise my coffee game -- while reducing the cost and waste associated with K-cups and other pods.

Read more: The best ways to make awesome coffee on the cheap

This episode is all about that. And we've brought out the big guns: CNET's Brian Bennett joins us to talk about his favorite coffee methods and machines. We're also touching on Prime Day (what's left of it) and Apple's latest iPhones (which, arguably, have no business in a podcast for cheapskates, but hear us out).

You can listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:

Looking for all the links and other info we referenced in the show? You can find them in the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above). Just click Description.

Want to connect with us? Send your thoughts, questions and suggestions to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

If you like what you're hearing, why not subscribe to The Cheapskate Show via your preferred podcast app? You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. While you're there, how about giving us a rating or review?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.