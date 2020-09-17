The Cheapskate Show podcast: The best-kept secret in free TV streaming

Locast

Our shortest episode ever! That may seem an odd thing to crow about, but we're curious: Do you prefer a shorter, snappier Cheapskate Show (like this 12-minute job) or our usual 25-30-minute runtime? Let us know!

We did pack in quite a bit, starting with a clarification of the features in the $68 photo frame we discussed in last week's episode.

After that, we discussed free local TV streaming service Locast, which few people seem to know about. In a nutshell: It's awesome.

If you want to learn more about the lawsuit over Locast's ability to deliver local channels, you can read CNET's coverage of the controversy.

Read more: The best TV streaming services for cord-cutters

Finally, our Best Under $20 candidate this week is a fun little portable ping-pong game that you can nab from any of a dozen or more vendors on Amazon for about $17. Here's one place you can find the game, but scroll down that page to see many others.

