The Cheapskate Show podcast: The best free Microsoft Office alternatives

Here's a shocker (not): Dave pays for Microsoft Office! Why, Dave, why?! There are so many totally free alternatives that can get the job done. So here's the question: Should you stop paying for Microsoft Office and use a free suite instead? We shared the scoop on some of our favorites.

Elsewhere in the show, we talked about (OK, slobbered over) the new Oculus Quest 2, a VR headset that could finally take the technology mainstream. It has twice the resolution of the first version, it's $100 cheaper and you can preorder yours right now.

We also talked to CEO Jay Klauminzer about that earns you money whether you're making purchases online or in the real world.

Finally, if foggy specs are your nemesis when you don your COVID-19 mask, we've got you covered with anti-fog sprays for your eyeglasses.

You can listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:

Looking for all the links and other info we referenced in the show? You can find them in the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above). Just click Description.

If you like what you're hearing, why not subscribe to The Cheapskate Show via your preferred podcast app? You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

