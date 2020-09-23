CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xbox Series X preorder Tesla Battery Day Second stimulus check Bose Sleepbuds 2 Microsoft buys Bethesda Nikola's Trevor Milton steps down PS5 preorders
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Cheapskate Show podcast: The best free Microsoft Office alternatives

Plus, real talk on the Oculus Quest 2 and a chat with Raise CEO Jay Klauminzer about the best cash-back tool you've never heard of.

cheapskate-show-artwork-wide
CNET

Here's a shocker (not): Dave pays for Microsoft Office! Why, Dave, why?! There are so many totally free alternatives that can get the job done. So here's the question: Should you stop paying for Microsoft Office and use a free suite instead? We shared the scoop on some of our favorites.

Elsewhere in the show, we talked about (OK, slobbered over) the new Oculus Quest 2, a VR headset that could finally take the technology mainstream. It has twice the resolution of the first version, it's $100 cheaper and you can preorder yours right now.

We also talked to Raise CEO Jay Klauminzer about Slide, a new cash-back service that earns you money whether you're making purchases online or in the real world.

Finally, if foggy specs are your nemesis when you don your COVID-19 mask, we've got you covered with anti-fog sprays for your eyeglasses

You can listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:

Looking for all the links and other info we referenced in the show? You can find them in the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above). Just click Description.

If you like what you're hearing, why not subscribe to The Cheapskate Show via your preferred podcast app? You can find us on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.