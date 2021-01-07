The Cheapskate Show podcast: New life for old phones, laptops and tablets

Josh Goldman/CNET

We're back! Welcome to season two of The Cheapskate Show, the podcast that's all about saving you money. This week, we've got three great topics:

Got old hardware sitting around? You might be surprised what you can do with a seemingly outdated phone, laptop or tablet.

Wyze just dropped its $50 over-the-ear headphones, which include active noise-canceling. Can they possibly rival similar products from the likes of Apple, Bose and Sony? We've got the scoop.

Whether you ship a lot of packages or just a few here and there, allow us to introduce you to PirateShip. It's incredibly easy to use and can save you some cash.

You can listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:

Looking for all the links and other info we referenced in the show? You can find them in the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above). Just click Description.

Want to connect with us? Send your thoughts, questions and suggestions to cheapskateshow@redventures.com.

If you like what you're hearing, why not subscribe to The Cheapskate Show via your preferred podcast app? You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. While you're there, we'd greatly appreciate a rating or review.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.