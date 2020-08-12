The Cheapskate Show podcast: Never, ever pay full price for these tech items

CNET

Welcome to this week's episode of The Cheapskate Show, a podcast devoted to helping you save money. For example, did you know that certain products go on sale all the time? Sometimes every month or two, sometimes every few weeks! That means you'd be crazy to pay full price. Listen in to learn which items get discounted on the regular.

Meanwhile, some products go on sale after time -- like video games. In fact, just after we recorded this episode, this deal cropped up: The hugely popular for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Price at launch, less than two years ago: $60.

We've also rounded up some late-breaking deal news (Hulu! Boost Mobile!), and as always we're answering listener questions. You can listen to the episode right here or, better yet, subscribe via your preferred podcast app. (You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.)

Got a question or comment for us? Send an email to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

Enjoy!

