Cheeps! I'm overjoyed today to announce the arrival of The Cheapskate Show, a weekly podcast dedicated to -- you guessed it -- helping you save money.

For over 12 years that's been my job around these parts, but always in print form. Now I'm bringing Cheapskate goodness directly into your ear holes. And I'm joined by fellow CNET deal guru Dave Johnson, who's on hand to balance the scales: He's not opposed to spending more on certain items, which will lead to some interesting... let's call them debates. 😜

Each episode will be a little different, but always focused on the same priorities. We'll share money-saving tips and tricks, compare well-known products with ultra-affordable alternatives (we're coming for you, AirPods), spotlight some of our favorite cheap deals and answer listener questions. (Speaking of which, send your deal questions to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.)

To help kick things off, our first episode comes with an exclusive deal on one of my favorite products. So check out The Cheapskate Show using the embedded player below, or add it to your favorite podcast app. (It should be showing up very soon on iTunes, Spotify and the like; here's the RSS feed if you want to add it manually.)

Enjoy!

