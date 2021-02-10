The Cheapskate Show podcast: Introducing the Cheapskate Hall of Fame

CNET

Regular Cheapskate Show listeners know that we occasionally refer to certain products as "hall-of-famers," because despite being cheap, they're genuinely great.

With that in mind, we made it official: The Cheapskate Hall of Fame is now a real thing, and on this episode we shared a sneak peek of a few of the inductees. We also talked about a few products that didn't make the cut -- and why. If you're into this whole Hall of Fame thing, you'll definitely want to have a listen.

There's a lot more in this episode as well, so I hope you'll check it out -- especially because it's our last one, at least for now. We do plan to return with a few one-off shows throughout the year, so consider keeping us in your podcast feed.

And thanks for listening! We've loved doing this, and we greatly appreciate all the kind words you've shared during our run. Until we meet again, stay safe, stay healthy and stay cheap.

Here's the episode:

Looking for all the links and other info we referenced in the show? You can find them in the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above). Just click Description.

Want to connect with us? Send your thoughts, questions and suggestions to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.