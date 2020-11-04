CNET también está disponible en español.

The Cheapskate Show podcast: How to win Black Friday

Listen in for essential money-saving tips. Plus: How to cope with the latest Netflix price-hike.

Black Friday is coming. Will you be ready? You will if you listen to this episode of The Cheapskate Show.

 Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday is no mere sale, people -- it's a battle. A foe to be vanquished. A war to be won. Don't be content with stores' garden-variety Black Friday prices; unleash your tools and know-how to make good deals even better. Cry havoc, and let slip the dogs of discounts!

Wait, you've got no tools? No know-how? (No dogs?) Step into our parlor. In this episode of The Cheapskate Show, we're all about winning Black Friday, starting with the early sales happening right now. Don't miss this one.

We also have thoughts regarding T-Mobile's new streaming service (which starts at just $10 a month) and Netflix's latest price hike (which pushes the top-tier subscription to a hefty $18 a month). Plus, we learned something new about Verizon: The carrier's been holding out on a surprisingly affordable plan option.

Listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:  

Looking for all the links and other info we referenced in the show? You can find them in the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above). Just click Description.

Want to connect with us? Send your thoughts, questions and suggestions to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com. Quick note: That address will be changing soon.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...
2:06

