The Cheapskate Show podcast: How to spot fake Amazon reviews

CNET

Welcome to this week's episode of The Cheapskate Show, a podcast devoted to helping you save money. For example, did you know there are fake reviews on Amazon?! Gasp. We've got the full skinny, though here's an earlier CNET story if you want further reading: How to spot fake reviews on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other sites.

We also discussed a great deal on the Amazon Echo Studio at Best Buy: You not only save $30 on the speaker, you get a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue bulb. Here's a link to the deal, which is still running as of this afternoon!

In the second segment, we discussed how to use RBDigital and your digital library card to read magazines for free. Here's the step-by-step guide.

In this week's listener question segment, Stacy Alesi told us about BookBub, a free service that notifies you when ebooks go on sale. That's a great tip, Stacy! Here's a link to BookBub.

You can ask us your own question by sending an email to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

Enjoy!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.