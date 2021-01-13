CES 2021 Day 2 recap Trump impeachment vote Stimulus check details Sea shanties Cadillac's eVTOL air taxi Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check

The Cheapskate Show podcast: Cheap ways to improve your TV viewing experience

Already scored a cheap TV? Awesome. Now learn how to make it even better. Plus, the latest Amazfit smartwatch is a killer deal at $70 and a game giveaway you must not miss.

08-nfl-tv-screens

If you've never ventured into your TV settings before, now's the time.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

This episode tackles one of our very favorite subjects: TV! But we're not talking about how to choose a cheap one; that's something we addressed back in October:

No, this time we want to help you improve your viewing experience. That means not only reconsidering your sound options, but also adjusting certain TV settings, adding strategic accessories and more. There's a very good chance we've got some tips in here you hadn't considered before.

Meanwhile, Amazfit is at it again with another sweet smartwatch that seems impossibly inexpensive. And don't miss out on Epic's latest game giveaway, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 14.

You can listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:  

Looking for all the links and other info we referenced in the show? You can find them in the show notes, which are available in the embedded player (above). Just click Description.

Want to connect with us? Send your thoughts, questions and suggestions to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

If you like what you're hearing, why not subscribe to The Cheapskate Show via your preferred podcast app? You can find us on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts and Spotify. While you're there, how about giving us a rating or review?

Now playing: Watch this: How to set up your TV for the big game
1:41

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.