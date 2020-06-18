The Cheapskate Show podcast: Are AirPods worth the money?

CNET

Cheeps! The Cheapskate Show is now in full swing. This weekly podcast is dedicated to -- you guessed it -- helping you save money.

For example, should you spend $159, $199 or even $249 on Apple AirPods when there are lots and lots of less-expensive alternatives? You might be surprised by our take on that.

In this episode we also have a new entry in our popular "Best under $20" segment (hint: It involves your keys), and we answer this important listener question: Is there any tech gear you shouldn't cheap out on? (Speaking of which, send your deal questions to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.)

So check out The Cheapskate Show using the embedded player below, or add it to your favorite podcast app.

Enjoy!

