The Cheapskate Show podcast: $1,000 flagship phones aren't worth the money

Are you about to spend a grand (or more!) on a new iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or the like? Stop the madness! If you'll just wait awhile, you can get the same model for less. Or consider whether you really need such an expensive phone after all. We're here to explain why you probably don't.

Indeed, have you seen what $500 can buy you these days? Or even just $300? Even a budget phone will more than accommodate everyday needs: Netflix, TikTok, Twitter, Kindle, email, messaging and so on.

Read more: The 4 best phones you can get for $300 or less

