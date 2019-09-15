The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dead at 75

Jeff Kravitz

Ric Ocasek, best known as the founder and frontman of the iconic new wave band The Cars, has died, the New York Police Department confirmed Sunday.

He was found unresponsive at his East 19th Street residence in Manhattan on Sunday, according to reports from the NYPD. The NYPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ocasek released seven studio albums with the Cars between1978 and 2011, beginning with their hit self-titled album featuring the singles "My Best Friend's Girl" and "Good Times Roll."

Ocasek also released several solo albums, including Beatitude (1982), Fireball Zone (1990), Troublizing (1997) and Nexterday (2005). He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018.

Fans and friends took to Twitter to honor the late rock star.

Oh man, Ric Ocasek. 😢 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 16, 2019

Ric Ocasek, one of the most gifted songwriter/ producers of the post-punk era has passed. He was so kind and his music was a gift to us all. Thank you for the hooks and the music, Ric. https://t.co/XFncilymB3 — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) September 16, 2019

When Ric & Paulina moved into the neighborhood, teenage me silently squealed with delight. I'd see em on the street - they both, y'know, stood out - but I could never muster the guts to tell em how much I loved 'Heartbeat City.' A small but lasting regret. https://t.co/43zJq85657 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) September 16, 2019

Lost & loserly, I visited Jane Curtain in NYC in 1989 & she made me lunch. I was wrenched out of my myopic bullshit by the sight of Ric Ocasek over the back fence. Ric & P were her neighbors. RIP Ric - & RIP Benjamin. Moving in Stereo & All Mixed Up https://t.co/ax5xRmkAGD — donal logue (@donallogue) September 16, 2019

I'm so heartbroken to read, Ric Ocasek has passed away. I was a huge fan of his music, especially The Cars.



In 1987, I met him on the streets of Manhattan, and he was just the kindest, gentlest soul and indulged my teenage self in an autograph. Wishing your family much peace. 🕊️ https://t.co/2B0st7jgRl — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) September 16, 2019

The Cars are an incredible anomaly. Ric Ocasek was humble and an amazing talented. The Cars fit in Pop radio, alt radio, classic rock, you name it. So unique they fit in everywhere. Rest in Peace Ric. Your legacy will never fade. pic.twitter.com/vphn2LC0cf — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) September 16, 2019

Holy moly the passing of Ric Ocasek of the Cars is a blow. Master of tight, melodic guitar pop; a through-line connecting Bad Brains, Billy Corgan, Suicide, Weezer, Hole, Guided By Voices, No Doubt & countless more. What a career, what a body of work. pic.twitter.com/txBwJ0oH4b — Jason P. Woodbury (@jasonpwoodbury) September 16, 2019