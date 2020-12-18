Calphalon Cool Touch Convection Toaster Oven is just $210, almost its all-time low price

Calaphon

Calaphon's Performance Cool Touch oven is a countertop oven that uses quartz heating, but keeps the outer surface 75% cooler than ordinary toaster ovens, so you can touch the surface and use the top for storage without burning anything or anyone. Usually $300, the . Not only is this only the third time it's been on sale in a year, but it's also within $10 of the all-time low price of $200.

This toaster oven is chock-full of cool tech, like a gorgeous high-contrast LCD and touchscreen interface. It has a dozen cooking functions, like toast, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies and proofing (for bread). You can also "stack" baking commands for one-step unattended cooking, such as going from bake to broil automatically.

The oven can fit a 12-inch pizza and comes with a baking pan, dehydrator basket, wire rack and pizza pan.

