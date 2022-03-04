Kanye West: Music Video Explained A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Robert Pattinson's Batman Smithsonian Displays 'Largest Collection of Statues of Women Ever Assembled' Apple's March 8 Event Ukraine War Updates

'The Bubble' Trailer: Netflix Reveals Star-Studded Judd Apatow COVID Comedy

This (real) trailer shows you a (fake) movie starring Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal and Kate McKinnon.

Richard Trenholm
The Bubble Netflix
Netflix

The Bubble is a real movie about a fake movie, and you can watch the real trailer that also features a fake trailer. Clear? Great.

Judd Apatow's new Netflix comedy film features a massive ensemble of star names playing a film crew and actors who find themselves quarantined while making blockbuster sequel: Cliff Beasts 6. (Don't worry if you haven't seen the first five -- that's the made-up movie.)

The Bubble stars Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das and Rob Delaney.

The (real) trailer has a lot of fun with green screen, although be warned it spoils a couple of celebrity cameos. It also satirizes COVID testing and PPE, because who wouldn't laugh at the measures that protect people from a disease that's killed 6 million people?

Now you've got your head around what's real, as a bonus here's the (fake) Cliff Beasts trailer. 

