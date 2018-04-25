Brother

Cheeps, I'm feeling a little gun-shy about today's deal, because it's sure to be hugely popular and Staples has a reputation for short-lived printer promotions.

That said, here it is: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Staples has the Brother P-Touch PT-M95 personal label printer for $9.99, with free in-store pickup or free shipping via ShopRunner.

If Staples runs out, B&H also has it for $9.99, but shipping will run you about $5 -- still a solid deal given that the P-Touch normally sells for $30.

This is something everyone needs to own, am I right? (Aside: I can't look at a label-maker without thinking of the eponymous "Seinfeld" episode. The question is, if you give someone one of these as a gift, will it get regifted?)

They're useful for labeling personal stuff, file folders, cabinet doors and drawers, storage bins...you name it.

To create a label, you just type on the QWERTY keyboard. The LCD is large and easy to read, but narrow, showing only about 12 characters at a time. (A similar Dymo model shows only 10, though. Twelve is better.)

The Brother offers nine font styles, 10 framing options and over 200 symbols. It runs off four AAA batteries (not included), and that's your only power option; this model doesn't offer an AC adapter. It also lacks a memory, which is a bummer if you routinely print the same labels. If you want that feature, Staples also has the Brother PT-D210 on sale for $19.99 -- 50 percent off the regular price.

As with any printer, you should always look at the cost of consumables -- in this case tape cartridges. Good news: You can get Brother-branded cartridges for around $6 from Amazon, and there are plenty of inexpensive third-party options as well.

The PT-M95 earned a 4.5-star average rating from some 60 Staples buyers. At $10, how can you go wrong?

Bonus deal: So I guess tomorrow is Alien Day or something? All I know is, Apple and Amazon currently have all six "Alien" movies on sale for $4.99 apiece -- everything from the original on up through "Alien: Covenant."

Of course, as with the "Terminator" movies, only the first two are worth a damn; the rest are pointless and range from mediocre to terrible. But those first two? Absolutely worth owning if you're a fan of sci-fi and/or horror -- especially when they're priced about the same as a rental.

Here's the Amazon page where you can find all the flicks; hit up the iTunes store and search accordingly if you want to buy them there. While you're at it, you might like the Star Trek 3-Movie Collection, which iTunes has on sale for $14.99. You get all three of the reboot movies -- the first two of which were awesome, I thought. The third: meh.

