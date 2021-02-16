Nintendo Direct Mars rover landing Thursday Cruella trailer LastPass password manager $1,400 stimulus check formula PS5 restocks
The brand-new Google Nest Audio is already on sale for $80

It's $20 off and available in all five colors for a limited time.

nest-audio-1

Nest Audio keeps the signature dot display of other Google smart speakers.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

It has only been a few months since we first caught sight of the new Google Nest Audio, a smart speaker that falls between the Nest Mini and Home Max in the Google hierarchy. Usually priced at $100, that's what it's selling for everywhere, including Walmart and the Google store. But right now, you can save $20 and get the Google Nest Audio for $80 at Best Buy. 

See it at Best Buy

The new Nest Audio stands about 7 inches tall and, as is the fashion these days, comes fabric-wrapped in any of five colors (chalk, charcoal, sand, sky and sage). There's a privacy button that mutes the microphone, and it can connect with other devices via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It sounds better than the Google Home it's replacing, equipped with a 19mm tweeter and large 75mm mid-woofer. Overall, it's a noticeable improvement and is a good value at $80 (though there will inevitably be better deals later in the year, especially as we approach Black Friday 2021. (You can learn more by reading the CNET review of the Google Nest Audio.)

For now, this is a good chance to get the latest Google smart speaker at 20% off. 

