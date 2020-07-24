The Boys getting a third season on Amazon Prime, plus a new recap show

Amazon Prime Video

Even before season 2 of The Boys debuts on Amazon Prime on Sept. 4, the dark comedy about corrupt superheroes and violent vigilantes just got renewed for another season.

On Thursday, during The Boys panel at Comic-Con at Home, Amazon announced that The Boys will hopefully be shooting season 3 as soon as early 2021.

This just in: The Boys is coming back for a Season 3. Please don't ask us when. pic.twitter.com/Bj6qw6qPX8 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 23, 2020

"The world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that's up to a microscopic virus," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said, referring to the spread of the coronavirus, which has already delayed shooting schedules and release dates of multiple TV shows and movies.

In addition to another season of The Boys, Amazon also announced during the SDCC panel that the series will get its own recap show called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, with actor/comedian Aisha Tyler (Archer) as the host.

Get ready for an extra dose of madness this season 😎 Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys hosted by @aishatyler starts August 28 with a special recap of Season 1. pic.twitter.com/6GqhnRlaT4 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 23, 2020

In season 2 of The Boys, Butcher (Karl Urban) and his band of vigilantes -- which include Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) -- are on the run and hunted by the superheroes known as The Seven.

Corrupt superhero Homelander (Antony Starr) has plans to become even more powerful, while Starlight (Erin Moriarty) grapples with discovering her own role in the constantly-changing lineup of The Seven. Social media-obsessed superhero Stormfront (Aya Cash) joins the team, but she may have a secret agenda of her own.

The Boys premieres with three back-to-back episodes on Sept. 4, then five more episodes (a new episode debuting each week) until Oct. 9. The Boys after-show begins on Aug. 28 with a recap of season 1.