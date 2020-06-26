The Boys are back: Amazon Prime's dysfunctional superheroes return

Amazon Prime Video

The creepy superheroes, and the vigilantes who fight against them, are back in season 2 of The Boys on Amazon Prime.

Starting Sept. 4, the show returns with new adventures and a new female superhero from Seattle. Amazon posted a new sneak peek video on Friday showing Stormfront, played by Aya Cash (You're the Worst).

She introduces herself to the dysfunctional superhero team known as The Seven while they're filming a propaganda video on location. Of course, she's also filming herself live on social media as she says hello to the confused superhero team.

"I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven," Cash told Entertainment Weekly in March. "She's here to try to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes, and she can be quite the feminist. There's a lot of, I wouldn't say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman."

The video was shown Friday during a virtual reunion with The Boys cast and executive producer Eric Kripke, hosted by season 2 guest star Patton Oswalt.

In the new season, the crew fighting the superheroes -- Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) -- try to adjust to life in hiding, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in superhero team known as The Seven, as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control of the group. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, a young social media-savvy superhero, who has an agenda of her own.

The superheroes in The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Amazon Prime Video also announced on Friday that The Boys season two will premiere its first three episodes on Sept. 4, with new episodes airing every Friday until the season finale on Oct. 9. There are eight episodes in total.