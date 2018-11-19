Sarah Tew/CNET

Cheeps! I first shared this deal last week. To my amazement, it's still available -- now potentially even cheaper!

As a general rule, I tend to favor ubercheap headphones, because my ears are easy to please. But when there's a good deal on premium gear, I gotta share.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, QVC has the Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones for Apple devices for $114.98 with promo code TEN4U. That code (which was for only $5 last week) works only for new QVC customers; current ones will pay $124.98. Either way, if there's ever been a lower price on this, I haven't seen it. (The QC25 currently runs $229 at Amazon.)

What I didn't realize last week (and my apologies if you didn't catch this yourself) is that there's an Android-specific version of the product. It's also $124.98, minus $10 with code TEN4U.

If you've never used headphones that have active noise-canceling capabilities, you're in for a treat. On trains and airplanes, engine roar drops to a barely-there hum.

And the implementation here is as good as it gets. According to CNET's David Carnoy, "The QuietComfort 25 model takes Bose's already stellar noise-canceling headphones and levels them up to new heights." That's from his QC25 review, which I definitely encourage you to read.

Now playing: Watch this: Bose QuietComfort 25: Top noise-cancelling headphone...

These are wired headphones, meaning you'll need one of those increasingly elusive headphone-jack thingies. But you can also pull the plug, so to speak, and connect a Bluetooth adapter -- effectively turning the QC25 into the already-wireless QC35. There are several such adapters available; here's one for $50. Even with that added expense, you're way below the price of the QC35 ($349).

If you've always dreamed of treating your ears to a set of Boses but couldn't swing a $200-$350 price tag, here's your shot at unusually good deal.

Your thoughts?

